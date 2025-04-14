WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment reverberated in cryptocurrency markets in tandem with the strong sentiment in global markets.Overall crypto market capitalization has gained 0.90 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $2.68 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 19.9 percent to $88 billion.Bitcoin gained 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $84,880.7, around 22 percent below its peak. The leading cryptocurrency had touched a high of $85,450 and a low of $83,027 in the past 24 hours.Ethereum gained 5.6 percent overnight to trade at $1,666 lifting weekly gains to 6.2 percent. The leading altcoin had touched a high of $1,690 and a low of $1,565 in the past 24 hours.Bitcoin's market share stands at 62.4 percent whereas Ethereum currently accounts for only 7.5 percent of the overall crypto market. Amidst the risk-on sentiment, the market capitalization of stablecoins has decreased to 8.7 percent.4th ranked XRP is currently trading at $2.14 which is 44 percent below the all-time high of $3.8419 touched in January 2018. The payments-oriented cryptocurrency touched a high of $2.18 and a low of $2.09 in the past 24 hours.5th ranked BNB added 1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $590.01. BNB is currently trading 26 percent below the all-time high touched in December 2024.The price of 6th ranked Solana rose 3.4 percent overnight. With weekly gains of more than 23 percent, Solana is currently trading at $132.15, around 55 percent below its record high in November 2024.8th ranked Dogecoin gained 1.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.1641. Having added more than 10 percent in the past week, DOGE is trading 78 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.9th ranked TRON gained 3.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.2559. The trading price is 42 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded in December 2024.10th ranked Cardano also added 1.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.6465. Cardano is currently trading 79 percent below the record high touched in September 2021.61st ranked Flare (FLR) tops overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 10.5 percent.Mantra (OM) plunged to the 81st rank overall with an overnight decline of more than 88 percent. The cryptocurrency which had a market capitalization of $6 billion on April 13 is currently valued at $684 million. The Mantra team has attributed the price drop to reckless liquidations by centralized exchanges and denied any issues with the project's fundamentals.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX