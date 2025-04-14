4C Group AB: Announcement from extra general meeting in 4C Group AB

Today on 14 April 2025 the extra general meeting of 4C Group AB (the "Company") was held and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution on 27 March 2025 to issue a maximum of 165,170 shares, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, as follows:

The total increase of the Company's share capital can amount to a maximum of SEK 2,890.475.

The subscription price for the new shares shall be SEK 17.50 per share, in total SEK 2,890,475 if all shares are subscribed for.

Right to subscribe for the new shares, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, shall be attributed to ABG Sundal Collier AB for transfer to an investor, as well as Lagga Invest AB and Anders Fransson.

Subscription shall be made on a subscription list no later than on 27 March 2025. The board of directors is entitled to extend the subscription period.

Payment for subscribed shares shall be made to a designated account no later than 15 April 2025. The board of directors is entitled to extend the last day for payment.

In the event that a person subscribes for shares in the accelerated book-building procedure that result in the person's total shareholding exceeds a limit that means that the person's acquisition will be subject to reporting under the Swedish Foreign Direct Investments Screening Act (2023:560), allotment shall initially only be made to a level where the person falls below the said limit, and allotment of the excess amount of the subscription shall be conditional on the person obtaining the necessary approvals under the Swedish Foreign Direct Investments Screening Act (2023:560).

The new shares will entitle to dividends for the first time on the record date for dividends that occurs following the registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB.

The board of directors has considered the possibility of raising capital through a rights issue and believes that, for a number of reasons, it is currently more favourable for the Company and the shareholders to raise capital through a directed share issue. A rights issue would take significantly longer to complete, which could reduce the Company's financial flexibility and prevent the Company from taking advantage of any business opportunities, especially in the current volatile market environment. Furthermore, the Company wishes to expand and strengthen its institutional and professional shareholder base, in order to further strengthen the liquidity of the Company's shares and further broaden the base of financially strong shareholders. In the current volatile market environment - which can mean that the conditions for raising capital can change quickly - the Company wishes to ensure a stronger balance sheet and create a buffer for estimated future order growth. Against this background, the board of directors' overall assessment is that it is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to carry out the directed share issue with deviation from the main rule on shareholders' preferential rights. Since the subscription price in the directed share issue has been determined through a bookbuilding procedure, the board of directors considers the subscription price to be on market terms, in that it reflects prevailing market conditions and investor demand.

For detailed terms regarding the resolution set out above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposal which are available at the Company's website, investors.4cstrategies.com.

