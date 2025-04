Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited: Zapp EV Completes Homologation of i300 in the United Kingdom

Follows prior EU certification and now enables Zapp to sell at scale across all key markets in Europe

LONDON, April 14, 2025(Nasdaq: ZAPP) ("Zapp EV" or the "Company"), owner of Zapp, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, today announced it has received the required type approval from the Vehicle Certification Agency in the United Kingdom confirming that i300s produced in conformity with the previously announced European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval can also be registered for sale in Great Britain.

Jeremy North, President of Zapp EV, said: "This latest regulatory approval enables Zapp to start selling i300 at scale in Great Britain, marking another important step in our commercial rollout in Europe. We are growing our sales and support network beyond our own experience centre in Bicester Heritage Park in the United Kingdom to include additional authorised resellers throughout the continent. And with this latest achievement now in-hand, we especially look forward to meeting customers and business partners at the upcoming Scramble event at Bicester Motion."

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Kobal

Head of Investor Relations

ir@zappev.com

Zapp Media Relations Contact:

pr@zappev.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (or the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "budget," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to various general and specific risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general.

Readers should review and carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Zapp EV's annual report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-41693), which is incorporated herein by reference, and other documents the Company files with or furnishes to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. The forward-looking statements herein represent the Company's views as of the date of this document. Subsequent events and developments may cause these views to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements herein, all of which are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Zapp assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Zapp does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by Zapp or any other person that the events or circumstances described in any such statements are material.