JCDecaux wins the contract for city information panels and associated services in the City of Rennes

Paris, April 14th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that, following a competitive tender by the City of Rennes (France), it has been awarded the contract for the provision, maintenance and operation of city information panels (CIPs) and associated services in Rennes (population: 227,000) for a 9-year period.

This contract includes the refurbishment of 300 2m² CIPs, a total of 900 advertising panels, 50 service information hubs (RIS) and up to 36 additional 2m² CIPs over the duration of the contract. All units will be customised to carry the City's brand colours. The refurbishment will meet the dual objective of providing high-performance street furniture while optimising the project's environmental footprint by leveraging the circular economy. The installed street furniture will feature state-of-the-art technology and services, including remotely controllable 'intelligent' lighting and low-consumption LED technology, enabling up to 50% energy savings. JCDecaux will renew 80% of its vehicle fleet with low-emission electric vehicles, aiming for a 20% reduction in gCO 2 /km emissions by 2030, contributing to the improvement of air quality in the city. JCDecaux will also handle the cleaning of the street furniture using rainwater collected at its local depot, reducing the reliance upon the public network.

The refurbished and newly deployed street furniture will contribute to enhancing urban quality of life, to sharing key council and city information, and to promoting economic players both in Rennes and nationally.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted and honoured by the trust placed in us by the City of Rennes. This new contract allows us, after many years of absence, to regain this market, reaffirming our commitment to the area. With over 50 years of partnership with many municipalities in Ille-et-Vilaine and Brittany, our local teams are already in place and working daily in the area. Under this new contract, JCDecaux will leverage its operational expertise to refurbish 350 street furniture products, combining aesthetics, environmental performance, and communications efficiency for the benefit of the city, its partners and in particular local stakeholders. JCDecaux will offer innovative solutions and provide a high-quality service to the city, its residents and visitors. Since its creation in 1964, JCDecaux's development model has enabled the provision of free street furniture and services, funded by advertising that are accessible to all, environmentally friendly and that create real value for the regions."

