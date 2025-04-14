EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and WWE, a TKO Group Holdings entity, Monday announced a multi-year extension of their global licensing agreement.This continuation ensures that Mattel will keep producing a diverse range of WWE merchandise, including action figures, playsets, and role-play items, for worldwide distribution.This extension coincides with WWE's expanded international presence, driven by its new partnership with Netflix, which has begun streaming WWE content.MAT is currently trading at $15.17 up $0.13 or 0.86 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX