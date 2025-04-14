Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") an innovative provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, announced that, effective April 10, 2025, its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers to acquire an aggregate of 780,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on April 10, 2025. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's rolling 10% omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSXV.

The Options will vest and expire as follows: (i) 1/3 will vest on April 10, 2026 and expire April 10, 2028; (ii) 1/3 will vest on April 10, 2027 and expire April 10, 2029; and (iii) 1/3 will vest on April 10, 2028 and expire April 10, 2030.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Cleantek Industries Inc.