Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation"), Canada's leading franchisor of mortgage professionals, will release its first quarter 2025 results on May 7, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on May 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). DLCG will also hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

First Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Conference Call: Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274

International: 1-647-484-8814

Webcast: Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14023

A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call on DLCG's website at www.dlcg.ca, in the Investors section.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the Corporation is holding its annual general meeting of shareholders. The meeting will be hybrid format, allowing shareholders to attend either in person or via a live conference call and video call. The Corporation will not be conducting an investor presentation as part of its annual general meeting of shareholders. For an updated company outlook and presentation, please refer to the First Quarter 2025 earnings press release and conference call.

In Person Meeting:

350 - 7th Avenue SW, Suite 1900, Calgary Alberta Conference Call: 1-587-774-9870; Conference ID: 996 296 445 # Video Call: Microsoft Teams; Meeting ID 236 488 961 035 and Passcode: qPkrXa



The Corporation's management information circular and notice of annual meeting of shareholders dated March 28, 2025, as well as its 2024 annual report have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,600 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

Investor Contact:

