WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from Michigan State University, published in the journal Risk Analysis, found that brown rice in the U.S. has more arsenic than white rice, including higher levels of inorganic arsenic, which is known to cause cancer.'Our calculated mean arsenic level for US rice also falls within the suggested range of 0.1-0.46 µg/kg,' the researchers noted.The researchers analyzed data on rice consumption from the 'What We Eat in America' database tested rice samples and discovered that brown rice has 24 percent more total arsenic and 40 percent more inorganic arsenic than white rice.'This research is important because it acknowledges the importance of considering food safety along with nutrition when consumers make choices about food,' said senior investigator Felicia Wu.'While we found that choosing brown rice over white rice would result in higher arsenic exposure on average, the levels should not cause long-term health problems unless someone ate an enormous amount of brown rice every day for years.'The study noted that it could be more concerning for infants and young children under five, who eat more food for their body size and are more sensitive to toxins. Eating too much arsenic over time can lead to skin issues, and stomach problems, and increase the risk of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.'This exposure assessment is only one side of the equation when examining the potential trade-offs between brown and white rice consumption,' Wu said.'Even if arsenic levels are slightly higher in brown rice than white rice, more research is needed to demonstrate if the potential risks from this exposure are mitigated in part by the potential nutritional benefits provided by the rice bran.'Arsenic is a toxic element naturally found in the Earth's crust. Among all grains, rice absorbs the most arsenic, which is nearly 10 times more than other cereals. This is because rice is usually grown in flooded fields, which makes it easier for arsenic in the soil to enter the plant.The researchers emphasized that, for most Americans, the arsenic levels found in rice are not high enough to cause major health concerns.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX