DXC Technology Company: DXC Opens First Office in Toronto, Expanding North American Footprint

ASHBURN, Va., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the opening of its first Canadian sales center in the heart of Toronto. This milestone marks a significant step in DXC's growth strategy and underscores the company's commitment to talent, innovation, and customer success across Canada.

As Canada's largest technology hub, Toronto offers access to top-tier talent, a thriving innovation ecosystem, and proximity to both new and long-standing clients. DXC has operated in Canada for over 20 years, with teams across all 10 provinces supporting more than 350 customers, such as CIBC, Aviva, TD, Manulife, Ivari, Federal Government, Ontario Pension Board, Elections Ontario, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Hitachi Construction Truck. Today, with more than 1,800 employees in Canada, DXC serves as a trusted operating partner and advisor for some of the most significant brands across financial services, healthcare, automotive, public sector and more, to help them thrive in the era of AI by modernizing operations and delivering cutting edge, transformative solutions.

"We're thrilled to launch our first office in Toronto, the center of Canada's business and tech community," said Cameron Art, DXC President of the Americas and UKI. "This office is a clear signal of our long-term ambitions in the region, our commitment to collaborative innovation, and our focus on strengthening relationships with clients in this critical market."

The Toronto office joins DXC's global network of collaboration spaces in major business districts around the world, designed to bring teams together and accelerate innovation. It also reflects DXC's focus on solving digital transformation challenges - including AI, cybersecurity, and cloud.

"With a world-class workforce and strong innovation ecosystem, Ontario continues to attract leading global companies, reinforcing our province's position as a top destination for tech investment," said The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "We are pleased to welcome DXC Technology to Toronto and wish them continued success as they undertake this significant milestone in their operations."

This is one of several strategic initiatives DXC is making across the Americas and UKI. The company is also expanding offices in New York City, Miami, and London, further enhancing its ability to serve clients and foster collaboration and co-creation.

DXC is a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, delivering services and solutions that drive industries and businesses forward. Our technology, engineering, and consulting experts help clients modernize systems, optimize processes, manage critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence, and put security at the forefront.

For more information, visit www.dxc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664457/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Opens_First_Office_in_Toronto__Expand.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-opens-first-office-in-toronto-expanding-north-american-footprint-302428067.html