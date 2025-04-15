MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Bancorp (USB) Monday has introduced a new Spend Management platform for its business credit card holders, offering a unified tool to monitor, control, and streamline card-based spending.The platform features real-time tracking, card controls, receipt capture, accounting integration, and analytics-all in one dashboard.Courtney Kelso, head of U.S. Bank Payments, highlighted the tool's seamless integration and enhanced benefits, while CPO Shruti Patel emphasized its time-saving features and value for small businesses. The platform is now available to all U.S. Bank business credit card customers.Monday, USB closed at $38.20, up 0.90%, and is trading at $38.06 after hours, a decline of 0.37% on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX