Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces that from September 30, 2024 to April 10, 2025, John Ross Quigley, or companies wholly-owned by him, made a series of acquisitions in the market, acquiring in the aggregate 2,223,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, John Ross and Patricia Quigley (the "Acquiror") beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 8,346,800 Shares, 3,048,000 Warrants and 240,000 stock options ("Options"), representing 16.26% and 21.31% of the outstanding Shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively. After completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 10,569,800 Shares, 3,048,000 Warrants and 240,000 Options, representing 18.41% and 22.82% of the outstanding Shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the Acquisition of securities by the Acquiror will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Company, please contact Michael Farrant at (416) 278-4149 or refer to SEDAR+ under New Break's issuer profile.

The Acquisition was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Acquiror may from time to time in the future increase or decrease the ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. In addition, shareholders remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

