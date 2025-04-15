Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ)announced today its strategic expansion into the United Arab Emirates, establishing Abu Dhabi as the Financial Advisory main office for the country, subject to regulatory approval. The establishment of this office reflects the role of Abu Dhabi as a leading business and financial center globally and underscores Lazard's commitment to deepening its presence in MENA and serving as a trusted advisor to clients across the region.

As a key part of this expansion, Lazard has appointed Hussain Altajir as CEO of Lazard Financial Advisory in UAE. With over 20 years of experience and a deep understanding of the region, Mr. Altajir will play a pivotal role in advancing Lazard's strategic initiatives in the UAE and fostering stronger client relationships.

"We are excited to reinforce our presence in the UAE, a country of strategic importance and remarkable opportunity," said Peter Orszag, CEO and Chairman of Lazard. "By establishing Abu Dhabi as the hub for Financial Advisory in the country, we enhance our capacity to provide tailored advice to our clients in one of the world's most dynamic markets."

Hussain Altajir will work closely with Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chairwoman, and Wassim Al Khatib, CEO of Financial Advisory for the MENA region, in expanding Lazard's engagement with clients in the region.

Before joining Lazard, Mr. Altajir served as Head of Dubai Coverage, Global Banking at HSBC where he established a distinguished career since 2003. Mr. Altajir holds a BSBA in Finance Banking from the American University of Dubai, UAE.

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com.

