BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Labor market statistics from the UK and economic confidence survey from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.4 percent in the three months to February period.In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's wholesale prices for March. Economists forecast wholesale prices to grow 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.6 percent rise in February.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for March. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation held steady at 0.8 percent.At 5.00 am ET, German ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the confidence index to fall sharply to 10.6 in April from 51.6 in March.Also, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production for February. Industrial output is expected to grow 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 0.8 percent increase in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX