GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2025 08:10 Uhr
Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma partner to develop next-generation treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Finanznachrichten News
  • Partnership bolsters Boehringer's autoimmune and inflammatory disease pipeline portfolio aiming to tackle areas of high unmet patient need.
  • The agreement focuses on further research and development of a novel, first-in-class bispecific compound for T cell mediated targeted depletion of specific B cells to address autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
  • The candidate compound has the potential to reach patients with autoimmune diseases earlier in their treatment journey and achieve long-term disease control by reducing targeted B cell populations.


Ingelheim, Germany, and Boston, MA, USA, April 14, 2025 - Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma, Inc.? and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

press@boehringer-ingelheim.com

Cue Biopharma Investor Contact:

Marie Campinell
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Cue Biopharma, Inc.

mcampinell@cuebio.com

Cue Biopharma Media Contact:


Jonathan Pappas
LifeSci Communications

jpappas@lifescicomms.com


