Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim and Cue Biopharma partner to develop next-generation treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

- Partnership bolsters Boehringer's autoimmune and inflammatory disease pipeline portfolio aiming to tackle areas of high unmet patient need.
- The agreement focuses on further research and development of a novel, first-in-class bispecific compound for T cell mediated targeted depletion of specific B cells to address autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
- The candidate compound has the potential to reach patients with autoimmune diseases earlier in their treatment journey and achieve long-term disease control by reducing targeted B cell populations.
Ingelheim, Germany, and Boston, MA, USA, April 14, 2025
