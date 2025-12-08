Gubra A/S: Boehringer Ingelheim advances next generation triple-agonist peptide for the treatment of obesity into mid-stage development

· Favorable Phase I profile and encouraging weight loss signals of potential first-in-class triple agonist BI 3034701 supports further development

Gubra partner Boehringer Ingelheim today announced the advancement of BI 3034701, its long-acting potential first-in-class triple-agonist peptide, in development for the treatment of obesity. This milestone reflects Boehringer's strategy to address the global burden of obesity and its interconnected cardiovascular, renal, metabolic (CRM) complications.

"We are very pleased to see Boehringer Ingelheim advancing this first-in-class triple-agonist to the next phase of clinical development. It builds on our joint ambition to develop novel assets for the treatment of obesity and related diseases", said Markus Rohrwild, CEO of Gubra.

The unmet medical need is high and more than one billion people worldwide live with obesity, a complex, chronic disease associated with heightened risk of liver, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic complications.

Progression follows the completion of a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase I study in healthy volunteers and people with overweight/obesity, where BI 3034701 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile and showed encouraging weight-loss.

BI 3034701 was developed in cooperation with Gubra. Boehringer Ingelheim is solely responsible for further development and global commercialization of BI 3034701. The progression of this asset further expands Boehringer Ingelheim's patient-centric CRM pipeline portfolio.

As part of the license agreement, Gubra is entitled to receive potential success-based development, regulatory and commercialization milestones and royalties.

