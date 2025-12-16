Gubra A/S: Gubra and Camurus Enter into a Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop a Long-acting Treatment for Hypoparathyroidism

Gubra A/S ("Gubra"), a company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery, and Camurus AB ("Camurus"), an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines today announce an exclusive collaboration and license agreement aimed at creating a long-acting therapeutic option for treatment of hypoparathyroidism. This research and development program will combine Gubra's parathyroid hormone (PTH) analogue, developed using its proprietary streaMLine peptide discovery platform, with Camurus' FluidCrystal® technology to enable extended, patient-friendly dosing.

"We are pleased to initiate this collaboration with Camurus. By combining our PTH analogue with Camurus' FluidCrystal technology, we see a strong foundation for developing an extended release treatment that can improve patient quality of life through reduced injection frequency and more stable disease control. We look forward to joining forces with Camurus to advance this promising opportunity", said Louise S. Dalbøge, Chief Science Officer at Gubra.

"Given the encouraging early development data, we look forward to this collaboration, combining Gubra's strengths in drug discovery and preclinical expertise with Camurus' technology, late-stage development and commercialization capabilities. The partnership aligns with our focus on endocrine and rare diseases and shared goal of creating innovative therapies for patients with unmet needs.", said Markus Johnsson, Senior Vice President R&D, Camurus.

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disorder caused by insufficient secretion of PTH, resulting in disrupted calcium-phosphate balance, significant symptoms, and long-term complications. PTH deficiency leads to a broad range of multi-organ issues affecting renal, musculoskeletal, and neurological systems, driven by chronic low calcium and elevated phosphate levels. Despite available treatments, there remains a substantial unmet need for long-acting, well-tolerated therapies that can reduce current treatment burden (with once-daily injections) and deliver more consistent hormone replacement.

The collaboration will combine:

A PTH analogue, discovered using Gubra's extensive peptide expertise and its AI-enabled streaMLine platform

Camurus' proprietary FluidCrystal® technology, enabling long-acting, stable drug release

Both companies' R&D capabilities to generate novel, patient-friendly treatment options for hypoparathyroidism

Under the agreement, Camurus will develop and commercialize the product and Gubra has the option to co-finance the product through development. Gubra will receive tiered royalties scaled to its chosen level of financial participation.

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in two main business units - Biotech (D&P) and CRO services. The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around EUR 350 million) in the first 9 months of 2025. See www.gubra.dk for more information.