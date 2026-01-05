Gubra A/S: Gubra appoints Dr. Thomas Langenickel as Chief Medical and Development Officer

Gubra today announced the appointment of Thomas Langenickel, M.D., as Chief Medical and Development Officer (CMDO). Dr. Langenickel brings more than two decades of experience in big pharma and biotech, spanning drug discovery, translational medicine, and clinical development. In his new role, he will join Gubra's Leadership Team and guide the company's preclinical and clinical development strategy as its pipeline advances toward key milestones.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas to Gubra. His deep expertise in translational medicine and clinical development will be instrumental as we strengthen our internal pipeline and broaden our therapeutic footprint. Thomas' appointment reflects our ambition to become a leading peptide-centric, disease-agnostic techbio company," said Markus Rohrwild, CEO of Gubra.

As Gubra progresses its internal programs - including the UCN2 program aimed at delivering high-quality weight loss - the company will further expand its clinical capabilities to ensure a seamless transition from discovery to clinical proof-of-concept.

"I'm thrilled to join Gubra at such an exciting inflection point. The company's ambition and scientific depth provide an exceptional foundation for advancing a pipeline of first- and best-in-class therapeutics. I very much look forward to working with the talented team to help realize this potential," said Dr. Langenickel.

Dr. Langenickel most recently served as CMO at Ethris, where he led the development of early clinical assets in respiratory and infectious diseases. His prior experience includes senior roles at Novartis as Executive Director of Translational Medicine and Profiling, and at Bristol Myers Squibb as Medical Director. He earned his M.D. from Humboldt University of Berlin and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in vascular biology at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, NIH (USA).

Gubra also extends its gratitude to Dr. Mads Axelsen, who retired in December after serving as CMO. His leadership and contributions have been instrumental in shaping Gubra's development organization and supporting the company's growth.

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in two main business units - Biotech (D&P) and CRO services. The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around EUR 350 million) in the first 9 months of 2025. See www.gubra.dk for more information.