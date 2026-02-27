Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D9NV | ISIN: DK0062266474 | Ticker-Symbol: PI3
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 11:39
50,15 Euro
+10,51 % +4,77
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUBRA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUBRA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,00050,1511:39
50,00050,1511:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gubra A/S: Annual Report 2025: A record year

Today, Gubra releases its Annual Report for 2025 showing the strongest financial results in Gubra's history. Group revenue and operating profit amounted to DKK 2.6 billion and DKK 2.2 billion, respectively. Several operational advancements were made across the company in 2025, not least the landmark outlicensing deal of the anti-obesity asset ABBV-295 (long-acting amylin analog) to AbbVie.

Markus Rohrwild, CEO of Gubra says:
"2025 was a defining year for Gubra - not only because of the record financial results, but because of the collective dedication with which we advanced our science, strengthened our platforms and portfolio, and positioned the company for sustainable long-term growth".

Our Biotech AI platform is the engine
For the Biotech business, the progress during 2025 shows the value embedded into Gubra's R&D portfolio. The outlicensing deal of ABBV-295 to AbbVie with a total value of $2.2bn is just one validation of this. Gubra generates novel peptide drug development candidates through the proprietary AI-driven discovery platform streaMLine and develops them to a maximum early value inflection stage.

Aside from ABBV-295, Gubra's partner Boehringer-Ingelheim is advancing the first-in-class long-acting triple agonist for obesity into mid-stage development and together with Swedish Camurus, Gubra initiated a research collaboration to develop an extended-release therapy for hypoparathyroidism. In 2025, Gubra also showed compelling preclinical data from the not yet partnered GUB-UCN2 lead asset designed for healthy weight loss.

"The progress in 2025 collectively shows the strength of our technology platform to generate novel peptides that are widely recognized by our partners. Technology remains at the heart of Gubra. With our streaMLine platform and advanced 3D-imaging and automation capabilities, we have created an integrated engine that accelerates therapeutic discovery across disease areas. The streaMLine platform now supports more programs in more therapeutic areas than ever before. Its rapid design-build-test cycle reinforces our fundamental belief: innovation in therapeutics increasingly depends on innovation in technology," Markus Rohrwild says.

CRO set to grow
Gubra's CRO business has seen revenue grow organically by almost 70% between 2022-2024. 2025 presented a slight revenue decline, driven by macroeconomic headwinds and constrained funding environments for small biotech companies, resulting in longer decision cycles.

"Encouragingly, we now see signs of improvement in the order pipeline. This underpins our confidence in continued robust growth and strong profitability within this business segment", Markus Rohrwild continues.

Stronger operating model for the future
Starting in 2026, Gubra has strengthened the operating model and will operate through three synergistic business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures - all anchored in Gubra's commitment to society and sustainability. While highly complementary, each unit has a distinct business model designed to maximize value creation. Furthermore, the leadership team is strengthened with the recruitment of Thomas Langenickel as Chief Medical and Development Officer, Grigo Gaurav as Chief Technology Officer and Zoë Johnson as Head of Gubra Ventures.

Gubra Ventures is Gubra's new business unit. Ventures will incubate high-potential assets in a dedicated venture structure, attract external capital, specialized talent, and strategic partners without diluting the focus of Gubra Biotech. To support continued growth, Gubra is expanding their facilities in the DTU Science Park. With the new facilities, Gubra will increase its total laboratory and office space by 70%.

Strong outlook for 2026
There is strong momentum for 2026. In the Biotech business, there are three potential multibillion obesity drugs (GUB-UCN2, ABBV-295 and the triple agonist) in Phase 1 or Phase 2 development with potential readouts for the partnered assets.

The mega-program GUB-UCN2 for healthy weight loss will enter first-in-human studies in H1 2026. The ambitious Phase 1/2a trial design with close to 200 participants sets the stage for exploring GUB-UCN2 across multiple indications and patient populations. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of GUB-UCN2, with a particular focus on muscle volume and muscle function endpoints - both as a standalone therapy and in combination with incretin-based therapy for obesity.

In the new business unit Ventures, Gubra is currently looking at interesting opportunities and expects to create the first venture in H2 2026.

For the CRO business, the orderbook is promising and we expect to see revenue growth of 5-15% compared with 2025 and sound profitability.

"I'm very excited about the time ahead for Gubra. Not the least due to our great people who make it all possible and because everything we do is founded in our commitment to society and sustainability," Makus Rohrwild says.

Key financial highlights for 2025

Key ratioBiotech segmentCRO segmentGroup
DKK million202520242025202420252024
Revenue2,444.345.6192.5220.22,636.8265.7
Organic revenue growth5,269%25%-13%31%892%30%
Reported Cost of Sales & Opex-320.3-157.6-166.1-157.7-487.4-315.5
Adj. Cost of Sales & Opex*-251.5-157.2-164.3-155.9-416.8-313.1
Reported EBIT2,124.2-112.226.662.22,150.1-50.0
Adjusted EBIT*2,193.0-108.628.466.52,220.7-42.4
Reported EBIT-margin87%-246%14%28%82%-19%
Adjusted EBIT-margin*90%-238%15%30%84%-16%

*Adjusted for non-recurring items

Financial outlook for 2026

Key ratio2026 OutlookMid-term guidanceResults 2025
Biotech Segment
RevenueNo guidance DKK 2,444m
Total CostsDKK 330-360m DKK 251m
CRO Segment
Revenue5-15% growth10% annual growthDKK 193m
EBIT-margin20-25% 15%
Gubra Ventures EBITDKK -5 to -10m n/a
Gubra Green EBITDKK -5 to -10m DKK -1m


Conference call for investors
A presentation for analysts and investors will be held today, February 27, at 10:00am CET. The event will be hosted by the company's CEO Markus Rohrwild, CFO Kristian Borbos, CSO Louise S. Dalbøge, CDMO Thomas Langenickel, Head of Ventures Zoë Johnson and Head of CRO Trine Nygaard Hamann. The presentation will be held in English.

To participate in the conference, please register here to receive the dial-in details:
https://player.videosync.fi/hca/2026-02-27-gubra/dial-in

The conference can also be followed live via the webcast link:
https://hca.videosync.fi/2026-02-27-gubra/register

It will also be possible to access the webcast afterwards at the abovementioned link.

Contacts at Gubra
Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup (sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586)
Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Emma Jappe Lange (ejl@gubra.dk, +45 5361 6755)

About Gubra
Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in three main business units - Biotech, CRO, and Ventures. The business areas create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around $400 million) in 2025. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.