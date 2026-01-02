Gubra A/S: Gubra Announces Expansion of Facilities to Support Continued Growth Across Its Businesses

Gubra A/S ("Gubra") today announced a significant expansion of its laboratory and office facilities at DTU Science Park, located in immediate proximity to the company's headquarters in Hørsholm, Denmark. The expansion provides a strong foundation for continued growth across both Gubra's peptide-based drug discovery and development activities and its preclinical contract research (CRO) services.

"The expansion is a natural next step following several years of strong growth across both our Biotech and CRO businesses," said Trine Nygaard Hamann, Head of Gubra CRO. "By significantly increasing our laboratory and office capacity close to our headquarters, we are strengthening our ability to accelerate the discovery and development of novel peptide-based therapeutics, while at the same time substantially expanding our offering of high-quality preclinical research services to partners."

The expansion reflects Gubra's sustained growth trajectory in recent years. From 2022 to 2024, Gubra's CRO business increased revenues by 70%, alongside significant progress in the company's internal R&D pipeline. This progress includes the advancement of obesity-related programs such as the clinical-stage assets ABBV-295 (amylin) and BI 3034701 (triple agonist), as well as UCN2 for healthy weight loss, which is expected to enter clinical development in the first half of 2026. Over the same period, Gubra has doubled its workforce to approximately 300 employees.

With the new facilities, Gubra will increase its total laboratory and office space by 70% to nearly 10,000 m². "This expansion is a key enabler of our ambitious long-term growth strategy, allowing us to double our internal discovery output, accelerate the generation of more drug development candidates, and continue scaling our CRO business," said Markus Rohrwild, Chief Executive Officer of Gubra.

The new premises are located adjacent to Gubra's existing headquarters in Hørsholm, ensuring operational continuity and close integration across research, development, and service activities.

Contacts at Gubra

Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035) and Emma Jappe Lange (ejl@gubra.dk, +45 5361 6755)

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark and listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is a disease-agnostic techbio company specialized in peptide-based drug discovery and preclinical contract research services. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organized in two main business units - Biotech (D&P) and CRO services. The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while investing in high-impact biotech R&D projects with significant value inflection potential through partnerships. Gubra has around 300 employees and had revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (around EUR 350 million) in the first 9 months of 2025. See www.gubra.dk for more information.