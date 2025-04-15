PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported that its net revenue in first quarter was 3.53 billion euros, up 9.4% from last year. Organic growth was 4.9%, for the period. The Group noted that all regions are performing well despite challenging global context.The Group said it is well on track to deliver 4% to 5% organic growth guidance for the full year of 2025. The Group said its second quarter organic growth is expected within the 4% to 5% full year organic growth guidance.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX