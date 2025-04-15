Anzeige
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Ageas successfully raised EUR 550 million through an accelerated bookbuild offering

Finanznachrichten News

Ageas SA/NV ("Ageas" or the "Company") announces that it has successfully raised EUR 550 million by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering of 10,967,099 new ordinary shares in the Company (the "New Shares"), which was announced on 14 April 2025 (the "Share Placement"). The New Shares have been placed at a price of EUR 50.15 per New Share (the "Issue Price"). The Share Placement is intended to partly finance the acquisition of esure1 to establish a top-3 UK personal lines platform, as announced yesterday (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to generate an unlevered return on investment of over 12% for Ageas, translating in a levered return on invested capital (ROIC) in excess of 20%.

For more details, please visit the following link: https://ageas.com/en/esure-2025.

1 Under the terms of the transaction, Ageas will acquire 100% of the issued and to be issued share capital of Blue (BC) Topco Limited, a holding company for esure Group plc and its subsidiaries.

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e483053-1c0a-4e40-8d36-2b10313a2ae0)

