Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,932 Ageas shares in the period from 26-05-2025 until 30-05-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 26-05-2025 10,760 618,652 57.50 57.35 57.60 27-05-2025 9,349 537,496 57.49 57.25 57.75 28-05-2025 14,400 823,522 57.19 57.05 57.45 29-05-2025 19,365 1,109,595 57.30 56.95 57.95 30-05-2025 15,058 865,119 57.45 57.20 57.80 Total 68,932 3,954,385 57.37 56.95 57.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,281,897 shares for a total amount of EUR 164,104,202. This corresponds to 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

As Monday June 9th is a public holiday, the press release of week 23 will be shared on Tuesday June 10.

Attachment