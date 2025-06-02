Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,932 Ageas shares in the period from 26-05-2025 until 30-05-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|26-05-2025
|10,760
|618,652
|57.50
|57.35
|57.60
|27-05-2025
|9,349
|537,496
|57.49
|57.25
|57.75
|28-05-2025
|14,400
|823,522
|57.19
|57.05
|57.45
|29-05-2025
|19,365
|1,109,595
|57.30
|56.95
|57.95
|30-05-2025
|15,058
|865,119
|57.45
|57.20
|57.80
|Total
|68,932
|3,954,385
|57.37
|56.95
|57.95
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,281,897 shares for a total amount of EUR 164,104,202. This corresponds to 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
As Monday June 9th is a public holiday, the press release of week 23 will be shared on Tuesday June 10.
Attachment
- PDF version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e2ba337-12f5-4001-82ae-a18a5fb91418)
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)