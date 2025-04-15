Anzeige
Implantica publishes Annual Report 2024

PR Newswire

15.04.2025 08:36 Uhr

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, is publishing its annual report for the fiscal year 2024. The annual report is now available on the company's website.

"Today, we are proud to report that RefluxStop has achieved a crucial milestone in transforming the lives of now more than 1'200 patients treated by 45 world-leading European Anti-Reflux Surgeons at top reflux centers from Germany, Switzerland, UK, Italy, Spain, Austria, Norway, and Sweden, and an additional very interested 100+ surgeons from the U.S. eagerly waiting to join forces once the product becomes available. U.S. prelaunch activities are ongoing with U.S. cost/benefit analysis, preparation of RefluxStop® dossier for U.S. Payers and identification of 40 U.S. hospitals for initial launch," says Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 15, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Media Contact:
Implantica AG
Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy
M: +1 925-381-4581
juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-publishes-annual-report-2024,c4136011

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/4136011/3390839.pdf

Annual report 2024_ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19732/4136011/b68205f62fb13ee9.pdf

Implantica publishes Annual Report 2024 15Apr2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-publishes-annual-report-2024-302428545.html

