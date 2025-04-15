LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc (GPE.L), a property development and investment company, Tuesday announced the launch of version 2.0 of its Social Impact Strategy, aiming to increase its focus on the themes where the business can deliver the most meaningful change.The Social Impact Strategy version 2.0, 'A Fairer Future for London' comes three years after the launch of the business' original strategy.Great Portland said it has created almost 4 million pounds of social value since version 1.0 of GPE's strategy 'to create a lasting positive impact in our communities'.The firm is now doubling down in the areas that are expected to deliver the most meaningful change for communities in the capital and contribute to a fairer future for London.Under tha plan, the company will promote inclusive communities, deliver healthier, greener, spaces, and nurture strong partnerships to amplify impact through supply chain, customers and charity partners.Great Portland said its business will measure success through the outcomes it creates, including long-term employment opportunities, biodiversity created or the increase in suppliers incorporating social impact key performance indicators in their contracts.Nick Sanderson, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, said, 'We are delighted with the success of version 1.0 of our strategy, which has created a lasting positive social impact for our local communities, strengthened our relationships with suppliers and our customers and galvanised our employees together as we have worked to support causes that resonate with our business. Our updated strategy will increase our focus and impact, whilst continuing to align strongly with our sustainability and D&I commitments.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX