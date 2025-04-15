LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L), a variety goods retailer, said on Tuesday that it has registered an increase in revenue for the full year, with revenue growth from new store performance and positive like-for-like sales in France.For the 12-month period to March 29, the company registered revenue of 5.6 billion pounds, up 3.7 percent from the previous year.The Group expects its annual adjusted EBITDA, pre-IFRS 16, to be above the midpoint of its 605 to 625 million pounds guidance range.B&M European Value Retail is scheduled to release annual preliminary results on June 4.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX