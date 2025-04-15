CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-1/2-month high of 0.5928 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 1.0735 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5865 and 1.0774, respectively.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to near 2-week highs of 84.81 and 1.9330 from Monday's closing quotes of 84.00 and 1.9329, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.06 against the aussie, 87.00 against the yen and 1.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX