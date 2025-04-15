Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.04.2025 00:43 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Sterling Infrastructure Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (NASD: STRL) will replace Patterson Companies Inc. (NASD: PDCO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 17. Patient Square Capital is acquiring Patterson Companies in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 17, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sterling Infrastructure

STRL

Industrials

April 17, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Patterson Companies

PDCO

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
