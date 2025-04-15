Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2025

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 April 2025 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Kerry Porritt, Chief Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary, disposed of 13,756 Shares at GBP 13.96 per Share.

The transaction took place on 14 April 2025 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

William Harwood, Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM