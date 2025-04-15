Anzeige
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
PR Newswire
15.04.2025 10:42 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2025

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 April 2025 it was notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Kerry Porritt, Chief Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary, disposed of 13,756 Shares at GBP 13.96 per Share.

The transaction took place on 14 April 2025 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
William Harwood, Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Kerry Porritt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

Chief Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

GBP 13.96

13,756

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 14 April 2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


© 2025 PR Newswire
