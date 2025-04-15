LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy ministers and key energy sector decision makers from around the world will convene at the Summit on the Future of Energy Security, hosted by the UK Government and the International Energy Agency.Ministers and industry leaders will discuss the future of energy security, co-hosted by UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol, at Lancaster House in London on April 24 and 25.In recent years, energy security has risen up the global agenda as countries act to respond to today's challenges and protect themselves from future energy shocks, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said in a statement. 'The summit is an opportunity to cooperate on rising to the challenges the world faces on energy security and seizing the opportunities to act.'The UK has set a goal of accelerating to a new era of clean electricity by 2030.Iberdrola/ScottishPower, National Grid, SSE and Urenco are sponsoring the summit as official partners.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX