BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The pound rose to nearly a 6-1/2-month high of 1.3239 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3164.Against the euro and the yen, the pound advanced to 5-day highs of 0.8657 and 189.56 from early lows of 0.8607 and 188.56, respectively.The pound edged up to 1.0812 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.0753.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the greenback, 0.82 against the euro, 190.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX