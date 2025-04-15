Planet MicroCap events target the global microcap investing community

1x1 investor meetings hosted throughout day two of conference

Aires has sold 400K+ units globally & had record $18.2M sales in 2024 (preliminary, unaudited number)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, announces the Company will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. Attending this conference is a natural progression of the Company's investor relations strategy to broaden its presence amongst a global audience. The Planet MicroCap conference this year is expected to be visited by a record number of over 500 investors, from approximately 30 different countries, which aligns with American Aires' goal of gaining the attention of relevant investors. Communications Director Grant Pasay will host the presentation and answer investor questions. Mr. Pasay will also host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the following day (Thursday, April 24, 2025). Planet MicroCap's exclusive pre-conference video interview with Aires CEO Josh Bruni can be viewed here:









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vQJ7aVLSz8

"Our exclusive partnerships with UFC, WWE, and Canada Basketball helped us increase our 2024 sales to a record $18.2 million (preliminary, unaudited number stated in Jan. 27, 2025 press release)," said Mr. Pasay. "And 2025 will be Aires' first full year to amplify and benefit from those world-class partnerships, which have contributed to the Company reaching sales of 400K+ units across 93 countries to date. We've also expanded our offerings to include EMF-friendly spaces for business and venues, with the Minnesota Timberwolves teaming with us to create a first-of-its-kind EMF-friendly arena for fans, players and employees at Target Center. These are only some of the positive developments that have occurred recently for American Aires. I look forward to updating investors at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase."

To Access American Aires' Planet MicroCap Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET

Webcast: WATCH HERE

If you can't attend the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA.

To Book a Meeting with American Aires' Mr. Pasay:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with American Aires Inc. and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-education.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

