TotalEnergies is strengthening its position in the liquefied natural gas market with a significant new agreement with US-based NextDecade. The 20-year deal will secure 1.5 million tons of LNG annually from the planned fourth expansion of the Rio Grande LNG facility in Texas, starting in 2027. This builds upon TotalEnergies' existing 16.7% stake in the first construction phase, where it has already secured 5.4 million tons per year. The strategic move reinforces the company's standing as a leading exporter of US LNG while establishing a solid foundation for future growth. Meanwhile, operational performance shows promising signs, with hydrocarbon production reaching 2.55 million barrel oil equivalents per day in the first quarter of 2025-representing a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. The LNG segment is particularly benefiting from improved average prices of $10.00/Mbtu versus $9.58/Mbtu in Q1 2024.

Financial Confidence Through Share Repurchases

Despite some challenges in the refinery sector, where European margins have dropped to 29.4 $/t compared to 71.7 $/t a year earlier, TotalEnergies is displaying confidence in its business model through aggressive share repurchases. In just one week (April 7-11), the company bought back over 2.7 million of its own shares for approximately 135 million euros, with purchase prices ranging between 48.52 and 50.79 euros. The integrated power division remains a bright spot, with expected operational results between 450-500 million euros and projected cash flow around 600 million euros, aligning with annual forecasts.

