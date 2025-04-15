Anzeige
23,78023,80013:34
15.04.2025 12:24 Uhr
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's Q1 report

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi plans to publish its report for the first quarter of 2025 on 29 April 2025 at 08:00 CET.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT, and 09:30 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13
For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi® is a global biopharma company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation--sobi-s-q1-report,c4121777

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4121777/3332535.pdf

Invitation Sobis Q1 report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-sobis-q1-report-302428777.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
