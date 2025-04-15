Marc Mysterio, Musician/Boxer/Actor: New Evidence Emerges in Marc Mysterio's Shadowban Lawsuit Against Amazon, Calls on 'Anti-Hero'

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Mysterio, a Billboard-charting artist and undefeated professional boxer-IBA Boxing has issued a letter sanctioning Marc Mysterio vs. Jake Paul for their vacant 220 lbs title-has introduced new evidence in his lawsuit against Amazon Music (Case No. 1:25-cv-01705, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York), alleging the platform used an "IF/THEN" filter to cripple his music's viability.

The Irish-Canadian artist, who logged 80 million streams from September 2023 to August 2024 as a voluntary Amazon Exclusive Artist, claims Amazon's filter replaced artist-level metadata with a "-" white-out symbol-rendering songs artist-less-preventing fan alerts and stations' streams.

Court filings include a letter of preservation requesting 17 items, such as Amazon's logs identifying when the alleged filter was activated, who authorized it, user error reports, and the implementing programmer's user-ID.

Mysterio music appeared on Taylor Swift's station-generating 3.7 million streams in 2024 before bottoming out in September-asserts the shadowban handcuffed his reach.





"Amazon profits from creators whilst blacklisting artists through shadow-banning," said Mysterio.

Mysterio has urged Taylor Swift to remove her catalog from Amazon due to the shadowban, given Swift's legacy of advocating for artists' rights-from her Spotify boycott to supporting Kesha-her voice would be a game-changer.

The two also share a mutual friend, All Elite Wrestling's Jeff Jarrett.





"I've posted video evidence on shadowban.me -a 3-Part Series-I'm calling on Taylor to stand with me in unity against shadow-banning. When she pulls her catalog from Amazon, it solidifies her as The Anti-Hero. Jeff has my contact details-let's talk," Mysterio states.

Swift's partner, Travis Kelce, was also co-featured in a Billboard article with Mysterio for new chart entries.

Mysterio's lawsuit-seeking millions in lost and unpaid royalties- follows recent Billboard-Hit "The Dancefloor" and collaborations with Flo Rida, David Guetta, Crash Test Dummies, Samantha Fox, Netflix's "Trailer Park Boys", and Avicii (according to Billboard).





A three-part video series detailing the alleged shadow-banning is available on YouTube at shadowban.me

