SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The United States and South Korea have agreed to strengthen their space cooperation, including joint research in space exploration and science, Earth observation, and enhanced regulatory cooperation.This was decided by the Governments of the two countries at the Fourth United States-Republic of Korea Civil Space Dialogue, held in Washington.U.S., Korean space officials discussed enhancing space exploration cooperation in Artemis and other missions and noted the completion of a study agreement on future Artemis cooperation by the space agencies of the two countries in October.The two sides shared progress on the implementation of the study agreement and noted ongoing discussions on the use of the Korean Deep Space Antennae to support Artemis and other missions. The two sides plan to continue discussing how to boost Korea's investment in capabilities that support shared goals in Moon and Mars exploration, the State Department said in a press release.The two sides also discussed South Korea's activities to develop Korean human spaceflight capabilities and explore potential opportunities to send its citizens to low Earth orbit.The U.S., Koran delegations discussed continued collaboration on future next-generation meteorological geostationary satellites, and Korea's potential participation in the U.S. Landsat 2030 International Partnership Initiative.The two sides also plan to expand cooperation in exchanging satellite data, including from Compact Advanced Satellite 4 (CAS500-4) scheduled for launch in 2026, to enhance the usability of satellite data, increase the interoperability of satellites of both countries, and strengthen agricultural monitoring and real-time response capabilities to disasters and emergencies.The governments also highlighted the successful Airborne and Satellite Investigation of the Asian Air Quality (ASIA-AQ) mission from 2024 and the soon to be released joint Rapid Science Synthesis Report.The United States pledged to continue support for the development of the Korean Positioning System (KPS) as an interoperable regional system that complements the U.S. Global Positioning System, or GPS, including potentially hosting KPS ground monitor stations on U.S. territory.To further bilateral civil and commercial space cooperation, the two sides plan to hold the U.S.-ROK Civil Space Dialogue every two years, says a joint statement issued after the Civil Space Dialogue in Washington.South Korea will host the next dialogue in 2027.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX