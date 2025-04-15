Beiersdorf shares climbed over 2% in Frankfurt trading following better-than-expected first quarter 2025 results. The consumer goods giant reported organic sales growth of 3.6%, reaching €2.69 billion, slightly exceeding analyst expectations of €2.65 billion. This solid performance was largely driven by the adhesive division Tesa, which posted an impressive 10.7% organic growth-far surpassing market forecasts of 3.3%. The dermatology brands, including Eucerin and Aquaphor, also performed strongly with an 11.4% increase, fueled by demand from emerging markets and North America. Meanwhile, the core Nivea brand achieved a moderate 2.5% growth, outperforming analyst predictions of 1.5%.

Regional Performance and Outlook

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Beiersdorf ?

The positive results were somewhat dampened by the luxury segment, where La Prairie sales plummeted 17.5% due to challenging market conditions in China. From a regional perspective, the Americas showed weakness with a slight 0.1% decline, while Europe grew by 1.8% and the Africa/Asia/Australia region surged by 9%. Despite these mixed results and increasing global uncertainties, Beiersdorf management maintains its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting organic sales growth between 4-6% and a slight improvement in adjusted EBIT margin compared to the previous year.

Ad

Fresh Beiersdorf information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Beiersdorf analysis...