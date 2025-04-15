Nvidia's stock continues to show resilience, trading at approximately $112 per share with a slight upward trend. The chip giant has announced ambitious plans to produce artificial intelligence technology worth up to half a trillion dollars in the United States over the next four years. This massive undertaking aims to reshape the company's supply chain strategy by establishing domestic production capabilities for its advanced AI infrastructure.

US Manufacturing Expansion Underway

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Nvidia ?

The company is setting up new manufacturing facilities across America, with Blackwell chip production slated for TSMC's Arizona plant. In Texas, Nvidia is partnering with Foxconn and Wistron to build factories in Houston and Dallas dedicated to AI supercomputer assembly. These facilities are expected to begin mass production within 12-15 months. Additionally, Nvidia has secured partnerships with Amkor and SPIL in Arizona for chip packaging and testing operations. This strategic shift comes amid ongoing global supply chain concerns and represents what Nvidia describes as building the "engines of global AI infrastructure" directly on American soil for the first time. The company plans to leverage its own technologies, including the Omniverse platform for digital twins, to optimize the construction and operation of these new manufacturing centers.

Ad

Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nvidia analysis...