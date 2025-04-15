Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset Announces Acceptance into NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance

Strategic Milestone Aligns Alset with NVIDIA's Global AI Ecosystem

Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance (the "VC Alliance"). The VC Alliance is a prestigious initiative designed to connect an exclusive community of venture capital firms with a global network of over 22,000 startups at the forefront of AI, data science, and high-performance computing ("HPC"), under the broader NVIDIA Inception Program.

This important milestone positions Alset AI at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic AI ecosystems, providing deep access to NVIDIA's global innovation network, startup pipeline, and technology partnerships. The NVIDIA Inception Program will provide Alset with access to cutting-edge technology, preferred pricing, and NVIDIA experts, including business unit executives, and opportunities to connect with startups raising capital. Moreover, the VC Alliance provides co-marketing support to heighten portfolio visibility and go-to-market support; ecosystem introductions; market analysis and portfolio reviews; and exclusive, closed-door forums with NVIDIA leadership, customer executives, and investment peers.

Unlocking Access to NVIDIA's AI Innovation Ecosystem:

As a VC Alliance member, Alset gains access to a range of exclusive resources, including:

NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training for the Company and its portfolio companies;

Priority access to other startups in the VC Alliance, allowing Alset to discover and support emerging leaders in AI, ML, biotech, autonomous systems, and more;

Direct engagement with NVIDIA's Inception & Investments team, enabling collaborative opportunities with high-potential startups leveraging NVIDIA platforms; and

Co-innovation and support opportunities within NVIDIA's AI infrastructure and software ecosystem.

Management Commentary:

"We're very excited with our acceptance into the VC Alliance, as we've been working towards this over the last few months. This acceptance gives us direct access to NVIDIA's global network of startups, technologies, and thought leaders shaping the future of AI and high-performance computing," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "We recently attended NVIDIA's GTC 2025 conference and saw first-hand how valuable it is to be part of the VC Alliance. As we continue to build Alset's ecosystem, led by our flagship cloud compute business, NVIDIA's support strengthens our ability to scale, and ultimately to deliver meaningful value to our customers and partners."

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

About NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance:

The NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance is an initiative designed to connect venture capital firms with startups specializing in AI, data science, and HPC. This program operates as an extension of NVIDIA's Inception program, which supports startups by providing access to cutting-edge technology, expertise, and opportunities for growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to the perceived benefits of acceptance into the VC Alliance, any impacts of the acceptance into the VC Alliance on the Company's business and operations, access to opportunities, information, resources, connections, and benefits associated with the VC Alliance, the projected growth, scalability, and strategies of Alset AI, long term value creation for Alset AI shareholders, customers and partners, and Alset AI's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire