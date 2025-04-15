Condor Resources Inc.: Strategic Investor Crescat Capital to Participate in Condor's Private Placement of up to $1.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), a strategic institutional shareholder of Condor, will participate in the Company's LIFE Offering Private Placement of up to $1.5 million announced in Condor's April 14, 2025 news release. Crescat will subscribe for $500,000 of the private placement through Crescat Portfolio Management LLC on behalf of its Pooled Investment Funds. Additional insiders will also subscribe for a significant portion of the private placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the LIFE Offering for exploration at the Huinac Punta Project, the Pucamayo Project, and for general corporate purposes.

Kevin Smith, CFA, Founder and CEO of Crescat Capital LLC, commented: "At Crescat, we provide capital to drive discovery across a global portfolio of exploration-focused mining companies. We invest only in teams with the technical expertise and leadership strength to deliver, and Condor fits that criteria. Our goal is to help our partners make world-class, high-margin metal discoveries in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Peru is a proven district for high-grade epithermal gold systems with the potential to develop into significant, profitable operations, such as at Yanacocha and Pierina. We believe Condor has a real opportunity to uncover the next major gold discovery in this prolific region."

Chris Buncic, President and CEO, added, "We are greatly appreciative of the continued support and strong participation from our strategic investor, Crescat Capital, as we advance our Pucamayo epithermal gold project and Huinac Punta high-grade silver CRD target".

About Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on its portfolio of projects in Peru. The Company's flagship project, Pucamayo, is an 85 km2 property containing a high sulfidation epithermal system with disseminated precious metals mineralization with a large lithocap alteration visible at surface. The Huiñac Punta project, a 7,200 Ha property in Huanuco, Peru, has the potential to host a large carbonate replacement style (CRD) silver-dominant polymetallic mineralized body with the potential for discovery of a bulk tonnage silver and base metals deposit. The Company has optioned several large projects to partners who continue to advance these projects. The Company's award-winning exploration team in Peru has a long history of success in discovering and advancing high quality exploration projects and managing the social aspects of its exploration activities.

