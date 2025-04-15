San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, today announced it has engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") as part of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding shareholders and driving shareholder value.

Through ShareIntel's patented and proprietary service offerings, Sonim will gain access to advanced share trading analytics designed to enhance corporate governance, strengthen shareholder communication, support regulatory compliance, and monitor trading in the Company's securities.

Clay Crolius, CFO of Sonim Technologies, commented, "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with ShareIntel as we take another step forward in protecting our shareholders and reinforcing transparency. This partnership will empower us to better monitor trading activity, including identifying potential anomalies or violations of SEC regulations. We believe this will enhance confidence in our stock and underscore our dedication to delivering value to all our stakeholders."

David Wenger, President & CEO of ShareIntel, added, "We are proud to support Sonim Technologies in their commitment to shareholder protection and corporate oversight. Our compliance-driven SaaS platform monitors trading and settlement activity with the goal of ensuring that true stock supply-and-demand dynamics enable accurate price discovery for public companies."

About Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC

ShareIntel is a compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track and analyze shareholder trading and settlement data. This patented process is managed through its "Data Repository Information Link" system DRIL-Down. The ShareIntel solution empowers public company CEO's, CFO's, IRO's, Corporate Secretaries & General Council with tools and analysis to help better manage investment banking, investor relations, shareholder outreach efforts and more. ShareIntel provides actionable intelligence, which enables public company officers and directors to fulfill fiduciary best practices.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the projected revenue growth, the declaring and reaffirming of Sonim's business strategy and objectives, the successful expansion of Sonim's products in new markets, and Sonim's ability to grow and to capitalize the market opportunity. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; the current interest and potential attempt of hostile takeover from a third party may divert the management attention from Sonim's business and may require significant expenses; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim's common stock; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248510

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.