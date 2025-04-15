Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today its financial results for its first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

The Company's Q1 2025 revenues were consistent with the Company's seasonal history of typically low sales during the first quarter as compared to latter quarters during the year. This year's revenues of $0.7 million were on par with Q1 2023 revenues, though considerably lower than Q1, 2024 sales of $2.6 million.

C-COM experienced unusually low gross margins of 44% in Q1 as a result of a $0.1 million write off of obsolete inventory. Adjusting for this charge yields a more normal margin level of 62%.

Though expenses were well controlled during Q1, a net loss of $0.5 million could not be avoided as a result of the low sales level. This loss, in turn, compressed the Company's cash-flow from operations to a negative $0.4 million.

"C-COM's healthy balance sheet will permit us to weather the turmoil caused by the recent outbreak of a global trade "war". said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Klein added, "These headwinds will not deter us from continuing to focus on the completion of the development of our revolutionary ESA antennas and Beamformer integrated circuit chips."

"We remain on track to achieve several key milestones over the course of this year to move these new products to commercialization", concluded Dr. Klein.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit, which is progressing well and is expected to enter testing phase by the middle of this year. These BFICs will be used in the manufacturing of all our ESA antennas with the intent to significantly reduce their cost and improve their performance.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

