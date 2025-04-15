Ensysce Biosciences Announces Positive Data from Opioid Overdose Protection Study

~ Additional Evidence of PF614-MPAR Overdose Protection after Completion of Part 1 of Clinical Study ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, today announced completion of Part 1 of its second clinical trial to evaluate PF614-MPAR for overdose protection. PF614-MPAR-102 demonstrated that the combined Ensysce TAAPTM and MPAR® technologies can deliver strong relief for severe pain yet protect from the risk of excessive doses when consumed accidentally or deliberately.

Part 1 of this second study of PF614-MPAR overdose protection confirmed that a 100 mg dosage of PF614-MPAR delivers oxycodone to treat severe pain and provides overdose protection when a greater-than-prescribed dose is consumed. Subjects were studied as their own control and received up to five 100 mg doses of the overdose-protected PF614-MPAR versus the unprotected PF614. The data showed that the maximum amount of oxycodone released from PF614-MPAR, when three or more doses were taken at one time (Cmax) was reduced compared to that released following the consumption of same amount of PF614 alone, evidence of overdose protection. When five doses of PF614-MPAR were administered, overdose protection was appropriately greater than that observed from three dose units. Additionally, safety data from the trial showed that there were no unexpected adverse events from either PF614 or PF614-MPAR.

We believe this data, combined with that from a previous study, PF614-MPAR-101, demonstrates overdose protection across the full dosage range of PF614-MPAR planned for commercialization. This complete analysis will be discussed with the FDA in an upcoming meeting focusing on the full development plans for PF614-MPAR.

The trial will now continue to enroll Part 2 to examine potential food effect and Part 3 to evaluate repeat dosing of PF614 vs. PF614-MPAR. The aggregate data will allow the Company to focus on perfecting a final drug product to move into commercialization.

Dr. Bill Schmidt, Chief Medical Officer of Ensysce, commented, "These clinical data demonstrate that MPAR® is a vital tool to limit overdoses from prescription medications. Our initial study demonstrated the unique overdose protection built into PF614-MPAR, which is the only opioid product to have been granted FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation. Our goal of bringing PF614-MPAR and a new generation of safer analgesics to the market to alleviate suffering from severe pain is now closer to the finish line."

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce, added, "Each phase of our MPAR related clinical studies thus far have provided highly encouraging data supporting the safety features of PF614 and PF614-MPAR that other opioids don't have. We are continuing to quickly execute the final stages of this study with Quotient Sciences and their Translational Pharmaceutics® platform, and we are working with a commercial manufacturing partner to prepare this unique product for the market. We look forward to productive discussions with the FDA to establish our path to registration for the first overdose-protected opioid."

PF614-MPAR 102 Clinical Study Description

Clinical study PF614-MPAR-102, 'A Single and Multiple Dose Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics of Oxycodone and PF614 when PF614 Capsule is Co-Administered with Nafamostat as a Combination of Immediate Release Solution and Extended Release Capsule Formulations (PF614-MPAR) in Healthy Subjects,' was designed to evaluate the full dosage range of PF614-MPAR, study potential food effects, and to conduct a multiple ascending dose study with the final PF614-MPAR combination.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

