WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A massive oil spill in Ecuador last month has left at least 150,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance, according to an assessment by UN aid coordination office OCHA.The disaster was caused by the rupture of the SOTE pipeline in Esmeraldas province in March, resulting in the spilling of more than 25,000 barrels of oil.The UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination, team, which is part of OCHA, carried out the assessment.In addition to the thousands affected, the team also pointed to a concerning increase in respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, as well as limited access to safe drinking water.People's livelihoods have been particularly hit hard, especially in fishing, agriculture and shellfish harvesting.OCHA said more than 37,000 women have lost their means of earning a living. Many are shellfish gatherers and now face growing health risks and exposure to gender-based violence.According to a press release, the UN is testing water from affected rivers, treatment plants and seafood from the ocean to see if it has the presence of hydrocarbons and heavy metals, as it could have long term environmental and health repercussions.UN Resident Coordinator in Ecuador Lena Savelli has shared the findings and recommendations with Government ministers and the national humanitarian forum.