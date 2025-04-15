Nanoform Finland Oyj: Resolutions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors of Nanoform Finland Plc

Company release
Nanoform Finland Plc
April 15, 2025
14.10 Finnish time / 13.10 Swedish time
Resolutions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors of Nanoform Finland Plc
Nanoform Finland Plc's (the "Company" or "Nanoform") Board of Directors held its constitutive meeting on April 15, 2025.
The meeting elected the following persons to the Audit and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company: Miguel Calado (chairperson) and Jeanne Thoma (ordinary member). Both members have been members of the audit and compensation committee for prior terms, and both are independent from the company and major shareholders. The Audit and Compensation Committee is a permanent committee of the Board of Directors and acts in accordance with its charter as adopted by the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Hänninen
General Counsel and Chief Development Officer
peter.hanninen@nanoform.com
+358 50 353 0408
For investor relations queries, please contact:
Henri von Haartman
Director of Investor Relations
hvh@nanoform.com
+46 7686 650 11
