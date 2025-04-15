Nanoform Finland Oyj: Resolutions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors of Nanoform Finland Plc

Company release

Nanoform Finland Plc

April 15, 2025

14.10 Finnish time / 13.10 Swedish time

Resolutions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors of Nanoform Finland Plc

Nanoform Finland Plc's (the "Company" or "Nanoform") Board of Directors held its constitutive meeting on April 15, 2025.

The meeting elected the following persons to the Audit and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company: Miguel Calado (chairperson) and Jeanne Thoma (ordinary member). Both members have been members of the audit and compensation committee for prior terms, and both are independent from the company and major shareholders. The Audit and Compensation Committee is a permanent committee of the Board of Directors and acts in accordance with its charter as adopted by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Hänninen

General Counsel and Chief Development Officer

peter.hanninen@nanoform.com

+358 50 353 0408

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman

Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is the medicine performance-enhancing company that leverages best-in-class innovative nanoparticle engineering technologies, expert formulation, and scalable GMP API manufacturing to enable superior medicines for patients. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services, from pre-formulation to commercial scale. Nanoform will help improve bioavailability and drug delivery profiles, drive differentiation, patient adherence and extend the lifecycle potential of products. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), +46 8-588 68 570. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.