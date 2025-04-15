The Metals Company: Rutger Bosland, Pioneering Engineer and Technical Lead on Development of TMC's Nodule Collection System, Joins Company to Drive Commercial Readiness

Rutger Bosland, the engineer and technical lead who oversaw the design, build and successful test deployment of Allseas' integrated nodule collection system, joins TMC to lead offshore innovation and scale its technologies for commercial production

As Chief Innovation and Offshore Technology Officer (CIOTO), Rutger will focus on the Company's efforts to optimize the performance of our commercial scale nodule collection system to meet our production ramp-up strategy to unlock the potential of our nodule resource while ensuring it is developed with the lightest possible touch on the benthic, midwater, and surface marine environments

Bosland brings deep experience in complex project management across deep-sea mining, heavy-lift engineering, and naval architecture, having spent nearly two decades delivering groundbreaking offshore engineering solutions with TMC's partner Allseas-including spearheading the technical and operational development of Pioneering Spirit, the world's largest construction vessel



NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), an explorer of the world's largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for building infrastructure, power generation, transmission, and batteries, today announced that Rutger Bosland has joined the Company as Chief Innovation and Offshore Technology Officer (CIOTO) as it looks to scale its nodule collection technologies to maximize the potential of this vast resource ahead of the world's first planned commercial production of deep-sea polymetallic nodules.

With almost two decades at Allseas solving complex offshore engineering challenges, Rutger brings world-class expertise in deep-sea mining, naval architecture, and offshore operations to TMC. As Deep-Sea Mining Manager at Allseas, he led a team of 80+ engineers in developing TMC's nodule collection system, including the conversion of a decommissioned deep-water drillship into the Hidden Gem-the world's first subsea mining vessel classed by the American Bureau of Shipping. He also led Allseas' program to scale up nodule collection technology in preparation for TMC's commercial operations, bringing unmatched insight into the precision engineering needed to unlock the potential of the Company's resource. Before focusing on deep-sea mining, Rutger oversaw the technical and operational development for the first platform lifts of Allseas' single-lift oil platform decommissioning system, as deployed aboard the world's largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit.

Gerard Barron, CEO & Chairman of TMC, said: "Rutger has played a central role in some of the biggest engineering milestones on our journey. His expertise, drive, and instinct for solving complex offshore challenges make him the right person to help us scale into commercial production-responsibly and efficiently. I'm excited to welcome him to the team and confident he'll ensure continued innovation and collaboration with Allseas-the engineering powerhouse behind some of the most ambitious offshore feats in history, including the development of our deep-sea nodule collection system."

The Company's NORI and TOML projects are ranked by Mining.com as the two largest undeveloped nickel projects on the planet, with a higher nickel equivalent grade than any other major undeveloped nickel project on land. In 2022, together with Allseas, TMC's NORI subsidiary successfully collected over 3,000 tons of nodulesfrom the seafloor - proving the tech works and that polymetallic nodules can be collected efficiently and responsibly.

Last month, TMC announced that it had formally initiated a process with NOAA under the U.S. Department of Commerce to apply for exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits under existing U.S. legislation, the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 (DSHMRA).

Read the CEO's statement on the decision to pursue U.S. permitting here.

