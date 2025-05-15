President Trump's recent executive order on offshore critical minerals and resources has reinvigorated American interest and regulatory activity in deep-sea mining using existing US legislation. The Metals Company (TMC) has since leveraged its leading position to file for commercial recovery and exploitation licences in the US rather than through the International Seabed Authority (ISA). With a mandated 60-day initial turnaround, the timeline for the full process is expected by mid-July, offering the potential for accelerated award and commencement of nodule collection. A licence award is arguably the key to TMC's commercial success.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...