The Metals Company's (TMC's) application for an exploitation licence through the US legislative framework provides the potential to accelerate the group's plans and management now expects commercial operations to commence in Q327. The release of a technical report summary (TRS) of the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the NORI-D block provides further granularity, particularly on the anticipated economics. The capital markets event provided additional context and insights into TMC's long-term strategic direction and future potential

