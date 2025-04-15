Macrium Software: Macrium Partners with Sysmex America to Reduce Medical Testing Downtime and Improve Patient Care

British-based backup and recovery technology reduces labour costs by up to 75% while minimising downtime, creating a win-win for healthcare providers and patients.

MANCHESTER, England, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrium Software, a leading provider of Windows backup solutions, shares its successful partnership with Sysmex America, a global leader in haematology diagnostics. This collaboration has revolutionised Sysmex's approach to service delivery, providing solutions for common downtime issues that previously required on-site technician visits.

Addressing Critical Healthcare Challenges

In healthcare settings, equipment downtime isn't just an inconvenience - it's a barrier to timely diagnosis and treatment. Sysmex America recognized this challenge and sought a solution that could minimize disruption while maintaining security standards.

"The key objective is to reduce downtime as much as possible because any downtime has a negative impact on patient care which ultimately has a delay in treatment," explains Jose Rivera, Vice President of Service and Support for Sysmex America.

"Service excellence is fundamental to both our businesses," notes Dave Joyce, CEO of Macrium Software. "For Sysmex, every minute of downtime directly impacts patient care. They needed a solution that understood this critical relationship between uptime and patient outcomes."

Remote Recovery: The Game-Changer

Prior to implementing Macrium's solution, Sysmex technicians had to physically travel to customer sites to address software issues. Now, with Macrium's technology, Sysmex's support teams can perform remote restores quickly and securely, transforming their service model.

"It was important for us in a highly regulated industry to make sure that the backups are safe and secure and stay local at that customer account," explains Ben Boeke, Group Manager of Technical Product Management at Sysmex America, "so Macrium provides that by encrypting their backups, we're able to ensure that those backups never change over time."

Measurable Results

The partnership has already delivered impressive efficiency gains, with labour costs reduced by 50% and projected savings of up to 75% once fully implemented. Most importantly, equipment downtime has plummeted from hours to minutes, improving patient care through faster diagnostics.

See the success story

Watch the complete Sysmex case study video here to hear directly from Rivera and Boeke about enhancing patient care through reliable testing with Macrium.

About the companies

Macrium Software provides comprehensive backup, recovery, and deployment solutions. Sysmex America is a world leader in clinical laboratory solutions, serving customers for over 50 years.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macrium-partners-with-sysmex-america-to-reduce-medical-testing-downtime-and-improve-patient-care-302428778.html