Sysmex Europe SE: Sysmex's PA-100 AST System: Revolutionising UTI diagnosis and treatment with precision

Finanznachrichten News

Sysmex's PA-100 AST System reduces the time for UTI diagnosis to 15 minutes and determines the optimal antibiotic within 30 minutes. A recently published budget impact analysis suggests potential healthcare savings based on modelled projections in Spain.

PARIS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysmex's PA-100 AST System is redefining standard of care for diagnosing and treating urinary tract infections (UTIs). By combining cutting-edge nanofluidic technology with rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), the system delivers actionable results within 45 minutes - eliminating delays associated with traditional laboratory testing. In clinical settings, this advancement enables healthcare professionals to make timely, evidence-based decisions, improving patient outcomes.

Millions are suffering UTIs globally
UTIs are among the most common bacterial infections, affecting over 400 million people annually. Delays in diagnosis and reliance on empirical antibiotic treatments often lead to suboptimal outcomes, secondary infections and increased antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
With its reported sensitivity (84%) and specificity (99%), the PA-100 AST System ensures accurate detection and tailored antibiotic prescriptions, reducing the overuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics. It represents a pivotal innovation in the fight against AMR. Providing clinicians with rapid and precise diagnostic insights transforms the treatment of UTIs. It benefits patients and strengthens healthcare systems' financial sustainability.

Recent budget impact modelling suggests that implementing the PA-100 AST System in Spanish public healthcare settings could contribute to cost efficiencies in UTI management. The analysis projects potential savings of approximately €323 million in the first year assuming 100% adoption, with projections indicating cumulative cost reductions over three years. These stem from anticipated reductions in secondary complications, hospital admissions and indirect costs.

PA-100 AST System was awarded the Longitude Prize
Earlier this year, PA-100 AST System was awarded the prestigious Longitude Prize, a £8 million award for innovations addressing antimicrobial resistance. This accolade underscores the system's capacity to enhance patient outcomes and mitigate the global AMR crisis, in addition to its economic and clinical utility.
Visit our websiteto learn more about the PA-100 AST System and its technology.

About Sysmex Europe SE
Sysmex Europe, a subsidiary of the Sysmex Corporation, supports healthcare professionals and patients in the EMEA region by providing a broad range of medical diagnostics products and solutions. Our total solutions combine instruments, high-quality reagents and software, plus reliable service and support to create a better healthcare journey for all. www.sysmex-europe.com

Contact:
Vivien Busse
pr@sysmex-europe.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a65d815-89b2-4e1c-8414-175710be9620


