

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sysmex Corporation (SSMXY.PK) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY33.694 billion, or JPY54.05 per share. This compares with JPY42.615 billion, or JPY68.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to JPY361.168 billion from JPY366.866 billion last year.



Sysmex Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY33.694 Bln. vs. JPY42.615 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY54.05 vs. JPY68.33 last year. -Revenue: JPY361.168 Bln vs. JPY366.866 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 65.77 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 500.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News